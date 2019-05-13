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John Brennan To Be Indicted For Treason
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97 views • May 13, 2019
Former CIA Director John Brennan is about to be indicted for high treason, an attempted coup against President Donald Trump, and for pedophilia and child sex trafficking. A former Intelligence officer says when this indictment is unsealed, expect violence and civil unrest the likes of which this nation has never seen before. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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