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Illegal Immigrant Squatting Transit Station In Europe Riddled With Deadly Disease
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6 views • May 13, 2019
Dan Lyman joins the War Room to cover his regular beat of european news, and the migrant invasion that has swept up the european union. Recently, after a harsh winter, reports of migrants taking over transit stations have scared the public with even more reportings of deadly diseases flooding these transit centers.
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