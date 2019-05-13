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Joe Biden Calls For Building a Wall At the Southern Border
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4 views • May 13, 2019
Owen didn't realize until recently the true nature of his poll numbers rising, and it's because his stance on the southern border is similarly versed by another political opponent. Watch Biden herald the need for a southern border wall in 2006 in this eye-opening clip.
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