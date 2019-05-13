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A walk to the barn - Wednesday walk
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5 views • May 13, 2019
I am a man with a passion for outdoor adventure. This is a short video of me feeding my animals. I hope to make interesting content about my outdoor adventures and the benefits of the natural world.
- If you are interested in knowing more about me check out my blog!
Here is the link
https://steemit.com/@enosh
- If you are interested in knowing more about me check out my blog!
Here is the link
https://steemit.com/@enosh
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