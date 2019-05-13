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This Documentary Is Going To Change The World
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2159 views • May 13, 2019
Caolan Robertson, an executive producer behind the new documentary film "You Can't Watch This," joins Alex Jones live via Skype to premiere exclusive clips from the movie. He explains the power of change behind documentaries as his film exposes the authoritarian censorship of the liberal left today.
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