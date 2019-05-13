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Will Equity Markets Tank? Gold Will Tell The Story
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90 views • May 13, 2019
The MSM is slamming President Trump for not yet making a trade deal with China. Gerald Celente explains why you should observe the price of gold which can indicate what will happen next to the equity markets.
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