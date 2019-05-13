© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AV10 ... REAL Community Activism
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • May 13, 2019
Streamed live 13th May 2019
- 5G is probably the most oppressive threat to humanity and all life right across the planet.
- Climate change as a result from solar activity.
- Jet streams are running vertical as opposed to horizontal pushing the growing zones further south.
- To view AV10; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Live stream is back on Wednesday 15th May 2019
- 5G is probably the most oppressive threat to humanity and all life right across the planet.
- Climate change as a result from solar activity.
- Jet streams are running vertical as opposed to horizontal pushing the growing zones further south.
- To view AV10; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Live stream is back on Wednesday 15th May 2019
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.