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Circoncision, mutilation absurde mais qui rapporte.
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19 views • May 13, 2019
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée :
https://www.brighteon.com/6036177719001
La vidéo originale de Tanya MA en anglais : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVDdAjVIiMw
Les images valant mieux que les mots, vidéo d'une circoncision sur bébé : https://youtu.be/16nC7CXghBc?t=176 Attention âmes sensibles (ou sentimentales) s'abstenir....
https://www.brighteon.com/6036177719001
La vidéo originale de Tanya MA en anglais : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVDdAjVIiMw
Les images valant mieux que les mots, vidéo d'une circoncision sur bébé : https://youtu.be/16nC7CXghBc?t=176 Attention âmes sensibles (ou sentimentales) s'abstenir....
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