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BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Gave 3 Million Children HIV On Purpose
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229 views • May 13, 2019
The Bayer corporation was caught profiting form HIV tainted blood being used in Arkansas prisons and beyond while Bill Clinton was governor of that state. Alex once again exposes the Clintons’ corrupt murderous past.
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