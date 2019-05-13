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FED UP PROFESSOR #47
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55 views • May 13, 2019
So far two Republican states (Oklahoma and Texas) have either passed or anticipate passing bills to PROTECT the FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH on COLLEGE CAMPUSES once thought to be protected by the CONSTITUTION. Unless BLUE is your preferred facial hue, don't hold your breath waiting for DEMOCRAT run states to follow suit!
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