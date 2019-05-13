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Anti-Mothers Day: Why Women Hate Democrats
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127 views • May 13, 2019
The hatred and insanity from the Hollywood Left & Democrats was on full display for Mothers Day. Michelle Obama wonders why women are supporting Trump in greater numbers than Hillary or the current crop of candidates. This is why
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