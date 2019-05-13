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13May19 Facebook’s Corporate Global Governance
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18 views • May 13, 2019
With 2018 midterms “moderated” by Facebook, they’re about to do it again with EU elections. Zuckerberg dominates the board, the corporation has more power than most nations and their stated goal is to write a global constitution for speech with a corporate Supreme Court to hear some protests. Then, reports that Assange is being tortured as Sweden brings back rape charges,
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