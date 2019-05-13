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China’s “Social Credit” Dystopia Comes to Australia in Guise of “Smart City”
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315 views • May 13, 2019
Tracking every movement of citizens, issuing an alert to police if someone crosses a “virtual fence”—Darwin, Australia is bringing in China’s surveillance technology (paid for by China’s “Belt & Road Initiative”) to track people in their “Smart City” dystopia.
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