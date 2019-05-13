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BOMBSHELL! Supreme Court Rules Apple Can Be Broken Up
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771 views • May 13, 2019
The Supreme Court has ruled against Apple in a landmark antitrust case that appears to be laying the groundwork for breaking up the Big Tech monopoly. Alex breaks down the ramifications this ruling will against the globalist agenda.
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