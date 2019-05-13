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Eric Swalwell, You Sanctimonious Narcissist
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23 views • May 13, 2019
"Oh Eric Swalwell, you sanctimonious narcissist... even if we give him the benefit of the doubt that he did shoot a .22 at summer camp one year that is not why we expose him on a daily basis. We expose him because of his plans to confiscate guns and imprison gun owners who don't comply." –Grant Stinchfield
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