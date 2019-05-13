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Border patrol reveals staggering apprehension numbers
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13 views • May 13, 2019
The agency says back-to-back months with record apprehension numbers has led to over half a million total for the fiscal year so far as the crisis at the border worsens; Bryan Llenas reports. #AmericasNewsHQ #FoxNews
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