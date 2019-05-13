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Iubirea care mișcă stelele (TVR40)
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149 views • May 13, 2019
30 decembrie 1996, scenariul și comentariul Victoria Marinescu,
Imaginea: Ion Cristodulo, Nicolae Niță,
Asistenți imagine: Mihai Mihăilescu, Victor Marinescu,
Montaj electronic: Stela Nacu,
Montaj: Veronica Jucătoru, asistent de montaj Dan Vasiliu,
Producția: Dan Gospodaru, ilustrație muzicală: ing. Lucian Ionescu,
Post-procesare sunet: Mihaela Căpitanu, Dan Boeriu,
Lectura comentariului: Irina Petrescu. A cântat Doina Badea.
REALIZATOR : VICTORIA MARINESCU
Imaginea: Ion Cristodulo, Nicolae Niță,
Asistenți imagine: Mihai Mihăilescu, Victor Marinescu,
Montaj electronic: Stela Nacu,
Montaj: Veronica Jucătoru, asistent de montaj Dan Vasiliu,
Producția: Dan Gospodaru, ilustrație muzicală: ing. Lucian Ionescu,
Post-procesare sunet: Mihaela Căpitanu, Dan Boeriu,
Lectura comentariului: Irina Petrescu. A cântat Doina Badea.
REALIZATOR : VICTORIA MARINESCU
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