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Big Brother in the Office - Podcast preview
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11 views • May 13, 2019
How far will companies infringe on their worker's privacy for the sake of efficiency? Now, and in the very near future, companies will take corporate surveillance to a whole new level. What I discuss in this podcast goes well beyond reading your emails or monitoring your chats on Slack. This is a preview. To hear the full episode, go to JimStroud.com and/or listen to "The Jim Stroud Podcast" on iTunes and on your favorite podcast platform.
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