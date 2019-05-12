Secrets of the Double-Headed Chicken - Update from Hiding in the Balkans (Stop 007)

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Streamed live on May 11, 2019
Dr. Katherine Horton reports from an undisclosed location in the Balkans where she fled to from the DEW gunning in Switzerland.
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