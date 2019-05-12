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Triumph Of Trumponomics
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4 views • May 12, 2019
We examine the centerpiece of the Trump presidency: the economy and jobs, and how they compare to the audacious promises made by then-candidate Trump, as he prepares to launch his re-election campaign, Plus, the explosive state of Venezuela and how it might affect the US, growing political turmoil in England, and one of the most aggressive gun control manifestos ever advanced by a presidential candidate (Cory Booker). We’re joined by Mark Angelides and Scott Cosenza of LibertyNation.com.
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