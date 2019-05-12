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Impact of Trump's trade strategy on his base
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6 views • May 12, 2019
Democratic Strategist Andrew Feldman and GOP Fundraiser Noelle Nikpour on the economic impact of U.S. trade tensions with China as the 2020 presidential race heats up.
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