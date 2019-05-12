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Nadler, Dems introduce bill to freeze statute of limitations on crimes for presidents
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27 views • May 12, 2019
Criminal defense attorney Ken Belkin says they are trying to vitiate the president's pardon powers outlined in the Constitution.
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