© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump ‘very surprised’ Senate Intel Committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr.
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • May 12, 2019
New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin says he is surprised that Donald Trump Jr. was subpoenaed by Congress.
Keywords
newsdemocratspoliticsbusinesspresidentrussiapresident donald trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkdemsdonald trump jrelection 2020russia investigationrussia probeafter the bellmayorgreen new dealdonald trump jr.senate intelligence committeenew york mayorde blasiode blasio green new dealmichael goodwinnew york schools
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.