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Trump's efforts to tackle opioid epidemic overlooked due to link in border crisis
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167 views • May 12, 2019
Charmaine Yoest says President Trump declaring the opioid epidemic as a crisis set the tone for his administration.
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healthwhite housenewsaddictionpoliticspresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumptrump administrationborder crisisheritage foundationcommunityfentanylaccidental drug overdosecdc reportcharmaine yoestdrug crisisdrug overdosedrug policynational public emergencyopioid crisisopioid epidemic
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