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The Importance of Keeping the Biblical Feasts Here and Now
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416 views • May 12, 2019
My commentary on the 2019 Bo portion.
Other videos referenced:
On the Fringe: Yom Kippur and Fasting - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovL8I...
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 5:1; 7:16; 8:27-28; 10:9; 12:13-14; 13:5-6
Leviticus 23:1-2
Isaiah 66:22-23
Matthew 6:10
James 2:24
Revelation 19:6-7
Other videos referenced:
On the Fringe: Yom Kippur and Fasting - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovL8I...
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 5:1; 7:16; 8:27-28; 10:9; 12:13-14; 13:5-6
Leviticus 23:1-2
Isaiah 66:22-23
Matthew 6:10
James 2:24
Revelation 19:6-7
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