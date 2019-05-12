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The Hitchhiker's Ghost and Other Spine-Tingling Stories | Supernatural StoryTime E16
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20 views • May 12, 2019
Being a good Samaritan with a lonely hitchhiker might be the most terrifying decision you could make.
Host/Narrator – Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Supernatural StoryTime https://www.supernaturalstorytime.com
Host/Narrator – Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Supernatural StoryTime https://www.supernaturalstorytime.com
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