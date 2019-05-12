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Nakdonggang River Ride 1
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21 views • May 12, 2019
This is first part of Nakdonggang River Path. Upstream part is "Andong Dam Ride". After cold & dark long night ride, this was a very good ride. We passed lots of beautiful cities, parks, museums & historic sites. I wish I had time to check out all of those attractions. Particularly Sangju city was the most beautiful with lots of museums, parks and nature in harmony. Road condition was good and signs were well provided.
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