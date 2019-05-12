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Satellite imagery shows Russian S 300 missile defense systems in the United States
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72 views • May 12, 2019
Satellite imagery released by military enthusiast shows Soviet-era S-300PT surface-to-air missile system at the military range in the United States.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=85477
https://marygreeley.com/?p=85477
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