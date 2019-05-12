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Don't Catch Grandpa Syndrome Stay Engaged
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13 views • May 12, 2019
-My most controversial video so far
-Got heavy criticism (for some reason...) but i still stand by my points.
-Got heavy criticism (for some reason...) but i still stand by my points.
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