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Inciting Despair In Our Kids for Political Gain - Australia School Strike for Climate Crisis Rally
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4 views • May 12, 2019
When Education Becomes Indoctrination!! The School Strike For Climate Action held 3rd May 2019 gave us insight into what Australian educators call activism and advocacy...
THIS is mental/emotional abuse!!
As one person commented... "this is an f%$king cult!!"
and they could be doing it to your child too!!
clip from ACT School Strike 4 Climate (aka the Greens PR stunt)
full unedited stream - https://youtu.be/CER3Zyv9W1s
#truthophobes #exposingthemarch #ausexit #climatescam
www,truthophobes.com
THIS is mental/emotional abuse!!
As one person commented... "this is an f%$king cult!!"
and they could be doing it to your child too!!
clip from ACT School Strike 4 Climate (aka the Greens PR stunt)
full unedited stream - https://youtu.be/CER3Zyv9W1s
#truthophobes #exposingthemarch #ausexit #climatescam
www,truthophobes.com
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