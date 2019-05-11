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Ethnic Minorities in Nazi Germany's Army - SECRET HISTORY
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10 views • May 11, 2019
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On CODOH: https://codoh.com/library/authors/2723/
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/powerwolf-podcasts/
Weronika Kuzniar (V. K. Clark): https://amazon.com/Weronika-Kuzniar/e/B014GA75MA/
My Gleiwitz Incident article on CODOH: https://codoh.com/library/document/6340/?lang=en
My HTT article on IH: http://inconvenienthistory.com/9/3/4880
On Minds: https://minds.com/WilkMocy
On CODOH: https://codoh.com/library/authors/2723/
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