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Secretary Azar on Trump's push to end surprise medical bills
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14 views • May 11, 2019
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on the Trump administration's efforts to end surprise medical bills and Gilead Sciences' deal with the White House to donate the HIV prevention medication Truvada for up to 200,000 people a year potentially through 2030.
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