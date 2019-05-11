© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pentagon to send Patriot anti-missile battery to Middle East
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • May 11, 2019
On Friday, the Pentagon announced that the U.S. military will send a Patriot anti-missile battery to the Middle East to deter threats from Iran. Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) reacts to the U.S.-Iran tensions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.