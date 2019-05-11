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World's Fastest Shotgun: Fostech Origin 12
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654 views • May 11, 2019
In this video we go down the rabbit hole with a suppressed Fostech Origin 12 SBS, this truly is one stupid fast shotgun. We have seen Jerry Miculek outrun several shotguns in our time spent with him and the family, but he's never been behind an Origin 12 on film to our knowledge. Hopefully we'll be able to put that to the test in the near future.
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