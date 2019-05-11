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How Loud is a Suppressed Shotgun? Shotgun Silencer Decible Test | Gould Brothers
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221 views • May 11, 2019
How quiet is a suppressed shotgun? Well, the media would like you to believe that suppressors/silencers are scary tools used to silently assassinate people, but that is far from the truth. As you see in this video, the Salvo 12, shotgun suppressor greatly reduced the noise of the shotgun, making it more comfortable to shoot, but it is nowhere close to silent.
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