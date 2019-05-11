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Oil Filter Suppressor
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100 views • May 11, 2019
Yep, it should be called the "Foxworthy Suppressor"! This is an older video; please do not send me questions about these. I don't know that much about all the legalities of these. NC Silencer was by with some other goodies this day and happened to have this with them. We almost didn't do a video on this; it was almost an afterthought. Do some Googling and make sure you understand ALL the laws regarding these. It is NEVER worth it to risk violating ATF regulations.
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