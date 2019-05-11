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Snow Geese at Bowers Beach Aerial Videography in 4K UHD
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7 views • May 11, 2019
The aerial video, Snow Geese at Bowers Beach in 4K UHD, was shot in and around Bowers Beach, Delaware using the DJI Phantom 2 quadcopter with the gimbal mounted GoPro Hero 4 Black Edition and the Panasonic GH4 4K camera in UHD format.
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