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Space Force REALITY! Nuts! Self-Blinded! Only if we cared instead of being scared. Silent gravity-defying crafts now spy-stalking us.
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35 views • May 11, 2019
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For hosting this FREE SPEECH FORUM so INFORMATIVE CHANNELS such as this CAN EXIST for FREE CONSIDERATION. I ALSO LOVE MIKE ADAMS!
I dream AMERICA would UPLIFT Mike as the 1st DOWN-TO-EARTH non-politician PRESIDENT; with ALEX JONES as VP or another GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOT.
Please share this channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jesusismessiah
Support Brighteon.com directly somehow. Checkout http://healthrangerstore.com
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