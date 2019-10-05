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5/10/19 #MATRIX: The Tech-Med-Fascism Agenda- A Conversation #TalkAbout Kevin
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73 views • May 11, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 10, 2019
5/10/19: TGIF! This video is Part 2. A discussion of how we find ourselves in Identity Politics social engineering grown from a Big Med/Pharma model intent on destroying our genetic integrity.
YOU ARE FREE!!
Published on May 10, 2019
5/10/19: TGIF! This video is Part 2. A discussion of how we find ourselves in Identity Politics social engineering grown from a Big Med/Pharma model intent on destroying our genetic integrity.
YOU ARE FREE!!
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