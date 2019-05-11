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Bible, Occult, Mysticism and Common Sense
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52 views • May 11, 2019
CAUTION: STATUS QUO CHALLENGE: Jesus practiced occultism, lived occultism, and taught occultism.
The Bible says so.
Let us prove it together, along with some good "adlib" in between.
The Bible says so.
Let us prove it together, along with some good "adlib" in between.
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