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Liberals Celebrate Disease Pouring Over Southern Border - War Room Full Show
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62 views • May 11, 2019
On today’s episode of the War Room, Owen Shroyer shares an exclusive video of his latest run in with an enraged leftist on the streets of Austin. Lefto the Clown joins the broadcast to give us the latest updates from clown world. Frank Cavanagh then joins the show to discuss overcoming difficulties trying to make it as a conservative musician and the newest updates to Full Metal MAGA.
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