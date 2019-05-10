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Full Show - OK Hand Sign Hysteria Signals End Of First Amendment - 05/10/2019
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619 views • May 10, 2019
President Trump more than doubled the tariffs on billions of Chinese goods to make America’s economy “much stronger.” The president slammed China for attempting to renegotiate at the last minute. Meanwhile, Beijing has vowed to escalate other trade tensions in retaliation.
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