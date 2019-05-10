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Lakers Fans Protest Lebron James At The Staples Center
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36 views • May 10, 2019
Owen is tired of the child like behavior he sees in men in our society. Now with Lakers fans decrying that they should boycott and fight to get Lebron off the lakers only after one year, Owen calls them out for exactly who they are: Crying babies who are more concerned with bouncing a rubber ball than their own lives.
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