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Breaking: Dems Call For Nationwide Gun Confiscation
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917 views • May 10, 2019
A recent report on Infowars exposes how every single democratic candidate for president is now pushing the far left agenda of gun control. Alex takes calls and breaks down a compilation of democrats revealing exactly how they feel about the 2nd Amendment.
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