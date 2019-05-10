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Racist Protestor Assaults Reporter At University of Texas Campus
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410 views • May 10, 2019
Owen Shroyer went to the campus of The University Of Texas at Austin to discuss and debate protestors peacefully, in order to gain perspective from both sides. Upon initial interactions with each other, Owen and this protestor seem to be getting along just fine, until she finds out where in the political divide Owen lands, and things get loud fast.
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