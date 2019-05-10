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WATCH A DERANGED LEFTIST SPIT AND SCREAM AT OWEN SHROYER
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37 views • May 10, 2019
In a new extended cut thankful recovered by our great editor Greg Reese, Owen is seen being attacked and spit at with proper audio by this deranged leftist faker. This woman is the defining example of liberal brainwashing.
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