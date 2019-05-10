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James Comey Admits To The Fbi Spying On Trump
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16 views • May 10, 2019
Comey has a lot of audacity, and on Anderson Cooper's interview with him this is shown in full force for all to. This time around, he openly admits being involved in the FBI attempts to spying on Trump, something we now know is grounds for treason considering they were attempting to attack and smear an innocent president.
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