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Crossing the Rubicon – The Fateful Choice in Modern Politics
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156 views • May 10, 2019
In this episode of Liberty Nation’s The Rabbit Hole: Politics & Prose, we look at Caesar’s decision to begin the war against Rome by crossing the Rubicon. What drove him to that fateful decision? Are we in a similar predicament today? And what can each of us do to make a difference in this politically-charged world?
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