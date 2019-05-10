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Fearful Rock | An Eerie Story Part 1 | Nightshade Diary Podcast
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6 views • May 10, 2019
An eerie tale of the American Civil War and the uncanny evil being who called himself Persil Mandifer, and his lovely daughter, a tale of dark powers and weird happenings.
Narrator and Producer Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Website – http://www.NIghtshadeDiary.com
Narrator and Producer Marlene Pardo Pellicer
Website – http://www.NIghtshadeDiary.com
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