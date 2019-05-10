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Technocracies Attack On Our Rights
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429 views • May 10, 2019
Big Tech has become so deeply involved in everyday life that when they censor Christians, conservatives, and patriots they are actually attacking American's God given rights enshrined in the constitution. Dr. Nick Begich breaks down how this is possible and reveals solutions you can use to defend liberty.
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